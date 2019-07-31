About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 31, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Earth filling of Chinar beds at TRC triggers outrage

 

 

Floriculture department’s advisory limited to papers
Soil will be lifted from all beds in 2 days: ERA

 After completing the work on mini-flyover at TRC, the authorities have covered Chinar beds with soil, a move evoking public resentment and outrage. People say filling of Chinar beds shall ‘affect the life’ of the mighty trees.
According to experts, covering the Chinar beds is dangerous and ends up with damaging or decaying the tree completely over a period of time as it stops aeration of roots.
Anzar A Khuroo, Senior Assistant Professor, Department of Botany at University of Kashmir’s Centre for Biodiversity and Taxonomy told Rising Kashmir that filling of Chinar beds with soil could lead to decay of these mighty trees.
“The overfilling of soil can lead to stoppage of aeration of Chinar roots,” he said adding that filling process can lead to the moisture of roots which directly or indirectly affects the growth of trees.
Khuroo said aeration cannot completely lead to decaying as there are pores present in the soil. However, they may be using some chemicals with soil to decay such trees, he added.
On social media platforms, several pictures of Chinar trees near TRC grade separator have gone viral on social media and shared by hundreds of social media users.
Talking to microblogging site, twitter, senior PDP leader and former Minister Naeem Akhtar said filling around Chinar beds near TRC, should be stopped immediately.
“Saw filling around these last surviving Chinars going on along the TRC grade separator. Can take these grand trees as DEAD. Have seen it happen to dozens like that around Aali masjid & Rajbagh riverfront. Please have it reversed @listenshahid @samiyasvi. No time to wait (sic),” Akhtar tweeted.
Another netizen SGM Andrabi said filling of Chinar buds results in their decay.
“Chinars, Pines & many other trees behave differently when soil is either taken away around their bases or more filling is done. It results in its death & decay. Pahalgam/ Gulmarg besides Chinar Bagh are living testimony (sic),” Andrabi tweeted.
Similarly, in another viral video from Higher Secondary School Pinglena Pulwama school administration has allegedly filled the Chinar beds with soil. According to the video, the move has led to drying of Chinar trees in the school ground. It was also shared by hundreds of social media users and they blamed the district administration for creating such environmental disasters in the district.
Earlier in 2018, authorities constructed pavements near Polo View market and filled the Chinar beds with soil which lead to drying of some trees at the spot.
Chinar Development Officer at Floriculture Department, Imran Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that filling of Chinar beds with fresh soil can affect their growth.
“It takes five to six decades for Chinar to develop its roots and height. The filling of the soil around its buds can lead to its decay,” he said.
Quoting 2018 census, the officer said there were around 6,800 Chinar trees in Srinagar district including dry and semi-dry ones.
Ahmad said, they had issued an advisory also which stressed that Roads and Buildings and other concerned departments should keep some distance during macdamisation of roads and making of pavements, but advisory has remained limited to the papers only. “There should be a gap of minimum 15-20 feet from the road to Chinar tree and if it is followed not a single Chinar tree will dry up due to human intervention,” he said adding that the department is acting as a ‘toothless tiger.’
Public Relations Officer, Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA), Azhar Ishfaq said they will look into the matter. He assured that the matter will be resolved in next two days.
“Chinars will be taken care of on priority and the soil will be lifted from their beds,” he added.

 

Latest News

Anantnag gunfight: Top JeM commander among two militants killed

Anantnag gunfight: Top JeM commander among two militants killed

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag gunfight: Top JeM commander among two militants killed

Anantnag gunfight: Top JeM commander among two militants killed

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Bijbehara encounter: Two militants killed, search operation underway

Bijbehara encounter: Two militants killed, search operation underway

Jul 30 | Agencies
Police to procure 4000 weapon safety systems to curb gun-snatching in ...

Police to procure 4000 weapon safety systems to curb gun-snatching in ...

Jul 30 | Press Trust of India
Army man killed in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

Army man killed in cross-LoC firing in Rajouri

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in Anantnag village

Gunfight rages in Anantnag village

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Govt orders reshuffle in administration, Sehrish Asgar is Director Inf ...

Govt orders reshuffle in administration, Sehrish Asgar is Director Inf ...

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
PC will encourage sincere, collective efforts to defend special provis ...

PC will encourage sincere, collective efforts to defend special provis ...

Jul 30 | Rising Kashmir News
Omar demands CBI probe into

Omar demands CBI probe into 'fake' orders circulated on social media

Jul 30 | Agencies
CBSE to not allow subject change in classes 10, 12 on account of stude ...

CBSE to not allow subject change in classes 10, 12 on account of stude ...

Jul 30 | Agencies
Guv admin must clear confusion over

Guv admin must clear confusion over 'govt orders': Tarigami

Jul 30 | Rising Kashmir News
Indian culture destroyed in areas with concentration of Christians, Mu ...

Indian culture destroyed in areas with concentration of Christians, Mu ...

Jul 30 | Agencies
Law Minister RS Prasad moves Triple Talaq bill in RS

Law Minister RS Prasad moves Triple Talaq bill in RS

Jul 30 | Press Trust of India
Father murders daughter in Baramulla: Police

Father murders daughter in Baramulla: Police

Jul 30 | Noor ul Haq
Govt orders circulated on social media invalid: Governor

Govt orders circulated on social media invalid: Governor

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Any move against worship places, religious matters will be resisted: M ...

Any move against worship places, religious matters will be resisted: M ...

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Police arrests drug peddler in Sopore

Police arrests drug peddler in Sopore

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Husnain Masoodi gives ‘Calling Attention’ notice in LS

Husnain Masoodi gives ‘Calling Attention’ notice in LS

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
Conflicts kill, hurt a record 12,000 children: UN report

Conflicts kill, hurt a record 12,000 children: UN report

Jul 30 | AP/Press Trust of India
Batch of 1,175 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

Batch of 1,175 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath cave

Jul 30 | RK Online Desk
15 killed as Pak army plane crashes into residential area

15 killed as Pak army plane crashes into residential area

Jul 30 | AFP/Press Trust of India
57 dead in Brazil prison riot; 16 decapitated: Officials

57 dead in Brazil prison riot; 16 decapitated: Officials

Jul 30 | AP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 31, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Earth filling of Chinar beds at TRC triggers outrage

 

 

Floriculture department’s advisory limited to papers
Soil will be lifted from all beds in 2 days: ERA

              

 After completing the work on mini-flyover at TRC, the authorities have covered Chinar beds with soil, a move evoking public resentment and outrage. People say filling of Chinar beds shall ‘affect the life’ of the mighty trees.
According to experts, covering the Chinar beds is dangerous and ends up with damaging or decaying the tree completely over a period of time as it stops aeration of roots.
Anzar A Khuroo, Senior Assistant Professor, Department of Botany at University of Kashmir’s Centre for Biodiversity and Taxonomy told Rising Kashmir that filling of Chinar beds with soil could lead to decay of these mighty trees.
“The overfilling of soil can lead to stoppage of aeration of Chinar roots,” he said adding that filling process can lead to the moisture of roots which directly or indirectly affects the growth of trees.
Khuroo said aeration cannot completely lead to decaying as there are pores present in the soil. However, they may be using some chemicals with soil to decay such trees, he added.
On social media platforms, several pictures of Chinar trees near TRC grade separator have gone viral on social media and shared by hundreds of social media users.
Talking to microblogging site, twitter, senior PDP leader and former Minister Naeem Akhtar said filling around Chinar beds near TRC, should be stopped immediately.
“Saw filling around these last surviving Chinars going on along the TRC grade separator. Can take these grand trees as DEAD. Have seen it happen to dozens like that around Aali masjid & Rajbagh riverfront. Please have it reversed @listenshahid @samiyasvi. No time to wait (sic),” Akhtar tweeted.
Another netizen SGM Andrabi said filling of Chinar buds results in their decay.
“Chinars, Pines & many other trees behave differently when soil is either taken away around their bases or more filling is done. It results in its death & decay. Pahalgam/ Gulmarg besides Chinar Bagh are living testimony (sic),” Andrabi tweeted.
Similarly, in another viral video from Higher Secondary School Pinglena Pulwama school administration has allegedly filled the Chinar beds with soil. According to the video, the move has led to drying of Chinar trees in the school ground. It was also shared by hundreds of social media users and they blamed the district administration for creating such environmental disasters in the district.
Earlier in 2018, authorities constructed pavements near Polo View market and filled the Chinar beds with soil which lead to drying of some trees at the spot.
Chinar Development Officer at Floriculture Department, Imran Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that filling of Chinar beds with fresh soil can affect their growth.
“It takes five to six decades for Chinar to develop its roots and height. The filling of the soil around its buds can lead to its decay,” he said.
Quoting 2018 census, the officer said there were around 6,800 Chinar trees in Srinagar district including dry and semi-dry ones.
Ahmad said, they had issued an advisory also which stressed that Roads and Buildings and other concerned departments should keep some distance during macdamisation of roads and making of pavements, but advisory has remained limited to the papers only. “There should be a gap of minimum 15-20 feet from the road to Chinar tree and if it is followed not a single Chinar tree will dry up due to human intervention,” he said adding that the department is acting as a ‘toothless tiger.’
Public Relations Officer, Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA), Azhar Ishfaq said they will look into the matter. He assured that the matter will be resolved in next two days.
“Chinars will be taken care of on priority and the soil will be lifted from their beds,” he added.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;