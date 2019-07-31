Earth filling of Chinar beds at TRC triggers outrage

July 31, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Floriculture department’s advisory limited to papers

Soil will be lifted from all beds in 2 days: ERA

After completing the work on mini-flyover at TRC, the authorities have covered Chinar beds with soil, a move evoking public resentment and outrage. People say filling of Chinar beds shall ‘affect the life’ of the mighty trees.

According to experts, covering the Chinar beds is dangerous and ends up with damaging or decaying the tree completely over a period of time as it stops aeration of roots.

Anzar A Khuroo, Senior Assistant Professor, Department of Botany at University of Kashmir’s Centre for Biodiversity and Taxonomy told Rising Kashmir that filling of Chinar beds with soil could lead to decay of these mighty trees.

“The overfilling of soil can lead to stoppage of aeration of Chinar roots,” he said adding that filling process can lead to the moisture of roots which directly or indirectly affects the growth of trees.

Khuroo said aeration cannot completely lead to decaying as there are pores present in the soil. However, they may be using some chemicals with soil to decay such trees, he added.

On social media platforms, several pictures of Chinar trees near TRC grade separator have gone viral on social media and shared by hundreds of social media users.

Talking to microblogging site, twitter, senior PDP leader and former Minister Naeem Akhtar said filling around Chinar beds near TRC, should be stopped immediately.

“Saw filling around these last surviving Chinars going on along the TRC grade separator. Can take these grand trees as DEAD. Have seen it happen to dozens like that around Aali masjid & Rajbagh riverfront. Please have it reversed @listenshahid @samiyasvi. No time to wait (sic),” Akhtar tweeted.

Another netizen SGM Andrabi said filling of Chinar buds results in their decay.

“Chinars, Pines & many other trees behave differently when soil is either taken away around their bases or more filling is done. It results in its death & decay. Pahalgam/ Gulmarg besides Chinar Bagh are living testimony (sic),” Andrabi tweeted.

Similarly, in another viral video from Higher Secondary School Pinglena Pulwama school administration has allegedly filled the Chinar beds with soil. According to the video, the move has led to drying of Chinar trees in the school ground. It was also shared by hundreds of social media users and they blamed the district administration for creating such environmental disasters in the district.

Earlier in 2018, authorities constructed pavements near Polo View market and filled the Chinar beds with soil which lead to drying of some trees at the spot.

Chinar Development Officer at Floriculture Department, Imran Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that filling of Chinar beds with fresh soil can affect their growth.

“It takes five to six decades for Chinar to develop its roots and height. The filling of the soil around its buds can lead to its decay,” he said.

Quoting 2018 census, the officer said there were around 6,800 Chinar trees in Srinagar district including dry and semi-dry ones.

Ahmad said, they had issued an advisory also which stressed that Roads and Buildings and other concerned departments should keep some distance during macdamisation of roads and making of pavements, but advisory has remained limited to the papers only. “There should be a gap of minimum 15-20 feet from the road to Chinar tree and if it is followed not a single Chinar tree will dry up due to human intervention,” he said adding that the department is acting as a ‘toothless tiger.’

Public Relations Officer, Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA), Azhar Ishfaq said they will look into the matter. He assured that the matter will be resolved in next two days.

“Chinars will be taken care of on priority and the soil will be lifted from their beds,” he added.