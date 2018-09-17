Early snowfall has severely hit nomads, compensate them: Gujjar body to Govt

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Claiming that early snowfall in hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir has severely hit the nomads, Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation- an organisation of Gujjars and Bakerwals,on Sunday asked the govern,mnet to compensate the community for its losses.
“Hit by unprecedented snowfall in the higher reaches during last few days -the nomad Gujjars and Bakerwals in Jammu and Kashmir have started shifting to plain areas close to habituated villages in all the three region Jammu , Kashmir and Ladakh,” the community leaders, as per a statement, said during a programme held in Jammu.
As per the statement, Tribal researcher Dr. Javed Rahi, who presided over the programme, attended by nomadic communities’ representatives, to discuss consequences of the issue, said that tribal Gujjar and Bakarwal (goat-herders) raise cattle, goats, sheep and horses, and are the main animal rearing communities of the state.
“At present a big chunk of Gujjars and Bakerwals—the main tribal communities—are in upper reaches in connection with annual tribal migration where they have faced unprecedented dip in temperature due to sudden snowfall and rainfall.
He said as a result they have lost a number of animals and “now they have no option but move towards warmer areas , as the grass and other fodder came under snow”.
He appealed local administration to help the tribal in this extraordinary situation which rose due to unusual climate change.
The speakers said due to snowfall and heavy rains in upper reaches of North -western Himalaya including Pirpacanchal, Zojila , Trikuta hills -the Gujjars – Bakerwals are facing extreme deficit of fodder for their animals .
“Reportedly, around 100 livestock found died only in Baramulla district due to unusual weather. As per reports lightning struck a shed in Uri in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir killing at least 100 livestock, including sheep, goats, horses and dogs. The speakers demanded compensation for all the affected families,” they said.
The speakers said, not only this year but every year, the nomads face natural calamity.
“We demand that state government should start an insurance scheme for animals enabling the tribes to tackle such drastic weather issue and push ahead their life and run their livelihood.”