EAM walks out of SAARC meeting mid-way

May be she wasn’t feeling well: Pak FM
Yoshita SinghNew York, Sep 28:
In a snub to Pakistan, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj left a meeting of the SAARC foreign ministers early, which was attended by her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi amidst fresh chill in bilateral ties.
Swaraj attended the Informal Meeting of the SAARC Council of Ministers held here on the margins of the 73rd UN General Assembly and chaired by Foreign Minister of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Thursday.
After making her statement, she left the meeting early, prompting criticism from Qureshi who later told reporters, "no I didn't have any talk with her (Swaraj). On the positive gesture, I can say she left the meeting mid-way, may be she was not feeling well".
Indian diplomatic sources told PTI that it was quite normal in a multilateral meeting to leave early after one has delivered the country's statement.
The sources said that Swaraj was not the first minister to leave the meeting as her counterparts from Afghanistan and Bangladesh had also left before her.
They added that Swaraj had other engagements as well and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale was present throughout the SAARC meeting.
Swaraj and Qureshi were slated to meet on the sidelines of the General Assembly session.
However, India called off the meeting last week, citing the killings of three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad releasing postage stamps "glorifying" slain Kashmiri militant Burhan Wani.
Qureshi said he saw that there was this thinking in the meeting that "if we have to achieve something from this forum we have to move forward".
"What is the way to move forward. We have to decide the next step - I have no hesitation in saying that in the way of SAARC's progress and success and in the region's connectivity and prosperity, there is only one obstacle and one attitude.
"The attitude of one nation is making the spirit of SAARC and the spirit of the founding fathers of SAARC unfulfilled and unsuccessful," he said, in a veiled reference to India. PTI