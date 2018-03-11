Each railway division to have advanced simulators to train loco drivers

AgenciesNew Delhi
Train drivers will undergo advanced training on digital crew simulation systems with 3D technology to improve their alertness and enhance safety in train operations.
With the modernisation of training facilities and skill development of crew becoming a major focus area, Indian Railways has decided to equip all divisions with advanced simulators at an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore (close to $54 million) for training loco pilots.
A provision for advanced simulators has been made under Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh for providing simulator-based training of crew across Indian Railways in the budget for 2018-19.
Locomotive pilots and assistant locomotive pilots are key frontline staff of the Railways and play a crucial role in train operations and safety.
Globally, simulator-based training is emerging as a critical component of crew training as this helps improve driving proficiency by providing training in a real-life environment and exposing trainees to unusual occurrences.
Over 12,000 electric and diesel locomotives daily run on the 66,000 km network across the country. There are about 86,000 train drivers in the Railways.
"The aim is to enhance the learning experience of the crew and improve their productivity and driving skills with regard to aspects like train dynamics and handling, dealing with unusual and hazardous events, route learning, economical fuel efficient driving and safe operations," a senior Railway Ministry official said.
