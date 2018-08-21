e-plant clinics for Rajouri, Udhampur launched

Rising Kashmir newsJAMMU:
Director Agriculture, Jammu H. K. Razdan on Monday launched E-Plant Clinics for Rajouri and Udhampur Districts on the concluding day of seven days training programme of Plant Doctors which was organized by Agriculture Department in collaboration with Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International (CABI) under Plantwise Programme.
Speaking on the occasion Director Agriculture said that there is need to widen the scope of ongoing E-Plant Clinics to uncovered districts of Jammu Division to mitigate the insect pests, disease and deficiencies problems of various agricultural crops. He impressed upon the officers of department and CABI to educate the farmers regarding adverse effects of indiscriminate use of pesticides and their residual effect. He further asked the Plant Doctors to work on different aspects of the pest management including data collection, online validation, analysis and issuance of regular advisories for recommendations.
Joint Director of Agriculture (Extension) R. L Bhagat said that the online data generated through these E-Plant Clinics will be very useful for the forecasting the pest incidence and to take preventive measures at appropriate time. Joint Director SLUB Bulesh Zutshi stressed on the active involvement of the farmers, regular updation and alternative second line back-up of Plant Doctors to achieve the objectives of this programme.
Earlier,an official said, while presenting the preview of PLANTWISE programme Ganeshamoorthy Rajenderan, Country Co-ordinator, CABI, South Asia welcomed Director Agriculture and briefed him about the programme and informed that about 28 new officers are being trained as Plant Doctors. He said that CABI is working among the small and marginal farmers in the 40 member countries including India for the food security on the principal “To Loose Less & Feed More.
