About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 27, 2019 |

e-Governance

It has been almost ten years since the then chief minister Omar Abdullah instructed the Revenue Department for computerization of records within fixed time frame. The e-governance did not start on its own and was a spin-off of good governance initiative supported by central government. Both the state and the central government were to be the sponsors of the digitization of official records, not only in the case of Revenue Department where bungling allegations have been aplenty but in other departments as well. In retrospect, the decade’s time seem to have been anything but well utilized. Achieving the target of land record digitization is well placed given the unnecessary delays that every project faces in this trouble torn state. The project, on completion, can benefit one and all, be it an ordinary agriculturist, land owner within the village or a city, as land holding documents will be easily available from a computer connected to the network. It would have been a major breakthrough for the state, as obtaining copy of revenue records is one of the daunting tasks that a citizen encounters here. The revenue department still believes in an archaic structure and one has to run from pillar to post to get the revenue extracts after greasing the palms of the officials. There are many examples where people have been cheated by estate dealers and land brokers on the basis of false revenue records. It has been years now since computerizing the revenue records was initiated but till date the department has not been able to produce convincing answers. On top of it, the Roshni Scheme fiasco will continue to haunt the administration in general and the revenue department in particular. Digitization of official records is in line with the e-governance project that the government has been trying to put in place. Through e-governance it will be possible for an ordinary citizen to get cost effective and quick service, be it getting a permanent resident certificate, revenue records, public distribution services, birth and death certificates, and also getting social security benefits under various schemes. The possibility of utilizing technology through smart cards for providing pension to beneficiaries is worth spending money on. Despite the merits, each government has to cut a sorry figure on achieving their own set targets. The worst part is that no explanation is provided by the higher officials on the “obstacles” if there be any. It won’t be surprising if some officials are found hand in glove with the notorious land mafia and real estate agents. 

Latest News

Pak launches its first ever moon-sighting website

Pak launches its first ever moon-sighting website

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Nowshehra Srinagar

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers in Nowshehra Srinagar

May 26 | Agencies
Kashmir University postpones BEd exams scheduled on Monday

Kashmir University postpones BEd exams scheduled on Monday

May 26 | Rising Kashmir News
Dhaba owner arrested for supplying drugs in Ganderbal

Dhaba owner arrested for supplying drugs in Ganderbal

May 26 | Agencies
Modi to be sworn in as PM on May 30

Modi to be sworn in as PM on May 30

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Rains, hail lash Srinagar, north Kashmir districts

Rains, hail lash Srinagar, north Kashmir districts

May 26 | Rising Kashmir News
43% newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs have criminal record: ADR

43% newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs have criminal record: ADR

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Salary of four doctors withheld for remaining absent in Rajouri

Salary of four doctors withheld for remaining absent in Rajouri

May 26 | Agencies
Geelani condoles demise of Mohammad Yusuf Buch

Geelani condoles demise of Mohammad Yusuf Buch

May 26 | Rising Kashmir News
Iraq warns of

Iraq warns of 'danger of war' as Iranian FM visits

May 26 | Agencies
Missing Kathua boy traced in Samba

Missing Kathua boy traced in Samba

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Voting to elect new European Parliament underway in 21 countries

Voting to elect new European Parliament underway in 21 countries

May 26 | RK Web News
Magnitude-8 earthquake strikes Peru

Magnitude-8 earthquake strikes Peru

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Tension in Amethi after close confidant of Smriti shot dead

Tension in Amethi after close confidant of Smriti shot dead

May 26 | Agencies
Protest in Budgam village against arrests, alleged beating of youth; o ...

Protest in Budgam village against arrests, alleged beating of youth; o ...

May 26 | RK Online Desk
Pakistan ready for talks with new Indian Govt: Qureshi

Pakistan ready for talks with new Indian Govt: Qureshi

May 26 | Press Trust of India
Train service resumes in Kashmir after 2 days

Train service resumes in Kashmir after 2 days

May 26 | RK Online Desk
Only stranded vehicles to ply from Jammu to Srinagar

Only stranded vehicles to ply from Jammu to Srinagar

May 26 | RK Online Desk
Teenager injured as India-Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

Teenager injured as India-Pak troops trade fire along LoC in Rajouri

May 26 | Agencies
Normalcy returns in Kashmir

Normalcy returns in Kashmir

May 26 | PTI
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 27, 2019 |

e-Governance

              

It has been almost ten years since the then chief minister Omar Abdullah instructed the Revenue Department for computerization of records within fixed time frame. The e-governance did not start on its own and was a spin-off of good governance initiative supported by central government. Both the state and the central government were to be the sponsors of the digitization of official records, not only in the case of Revenue Department where bungling allegations have been aplenty but in other departments as well. In retrospect, the decade’s time seem to have been anything but well utilized. Achieving the target of land record digitization is well placed given the unnecessary delays that every project faces in this trouble torn state. The project, on completion, can benefit one and all, be it an ordinary agriculturist, land owner within the village or a city, as land holding documents will be easily available from a computer connected to the network. It would have been a major breakthrough for the state, as obtaining copy of revenue records is one of the daunting tasks that a citizen encounters here. The revenue department still believes in an archaic structure and one has to run from pillar to post to get the revenue extracts after greasing the palms of the officials. There are many examples where people have been cheated by estate dealers and land brokers on the basis of false revenue records. It has been years now since computerizing the revenue records was initiated but till date the department has not been able to produce convincing answers. On top of it, the Roshni Scheme fiasco will continue to haunt the administration in general and the revenue department in particular. Digitization of official records is in line with the e-governance project that the government has been trying to put in place. Through e-governance it will be possible for an ordinary citizen to get cost effective and quick service, be it getting a permanent resident certificate, revenue records, public distribution services, birth and death certificates, and also getting social security benefits under various schemes. The possibility of utilizing technology through smart cards for providing pension to beneficiaries is worth spending money on. Despite the merits, each government has to cut a sorry figure on achieving their own set targets. The worst part is that no explanation is provided by the higher officials on the “obstacles” if there be any. It won’t be surprising if some officials are found hand in glove with the notorious land mafia and real estate agents. 

News From Rising Kashmir

;