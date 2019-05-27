May 27, 2019 |

It has been almost ten years since the then chief minister Omar Abdullah instructed the Revenue Department for computerization of records within fixed time frame. The e-governance did not start on its own and was a spin-off of good governance initiative supported by central government. Both the state and the central government were to be the sponsors of the digitization of official records, not only in the case of Revenue Department where bungling allegations have been aplenty but in other departments as well. In retrospect, the decade’s time seem to have been anything but well utilized. Achieving the target of land record digitization is well placed given the unnecessary delays that every project faces in this trouble torn state. The project, on completion, can benefit one and all, be it an ordinary agriculturist, land owner within the village or a city, as land holding documents will be easily available from a computer connected to the network. It would have been a major breakthrough for the state, as obtaining copy of revenue records is one of the daunting tasks that a citizen encounters here. The revenue department still believes in an archaic structure and one has to run from pillar to post to get the revenue extracts after greasing the palms of the officials. There are many examples where people have been cheated by estate dealers and land brokers on the basis of false revenue records. It has been years now since computerizing the revenue records was initiated but till date the department has not been able to produce convincing answers. On top of it, the Roshni Scheme fiasco will continue to haunt the administration in general and the revenue department in particular. Digitization of official records is in line with the e-governance project that the government has been trying to put in place. Through e-governance it will be possible for an ordinary citizen to get cost effective and quick service, be it getting a permanent resident certificate, revenue records, public distribution services, birth and death certificates, and also getting social security benefits under various schemes. The possibility of utilizing technology through smart cards for providing pension to beneficiaries is worth spending money on. Despite the merits, each government has to cut a sorry figure on achieving their own set targets. The worst part is that no explanation is provided by the higher officials on the “obstacles” if there be any. It won’t be surprising if some officials are found hand in glove with the notorious land mafia and real estate agents.