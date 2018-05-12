E-cigarettes banned in Kashmir

SRINAGAR:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, has ordered imposition of complete ban on sale, purchase and use of e-cigarettes in the entire Kashmir division.
The ban has been imposed keeping in view the harmful side-effects of e-cigarettes said to contain nicotine which is addictive and triggers changes in the adolescent brain and expose lungs to dicetyl that can cause a severe and irreversible lung disease.
The communications reads the defaulters will be brought to book under the law.