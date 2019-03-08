e-auction only method for allocating mining blocks: Govt

March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The government has declared e-auction as the only method for allocating mining blocks in the State with immediate effect. Accordingly, SRO 161 has been issued to amend the J&K Mineral Rules specifying e-auction as the only route available for allocation of mining blocks.

Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department Navin K Choudhary emphasised that the allocation of mining blocks in the past have not been without controversy as initially first come first serve process was adopted.

Even in case of open auction, there were allegations of unfair practices adopted by way of intimidation to thwart the genuine auction process.

Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department emphatically said that this new practice of e-auction will result in the highest degree of transparency and as a result, substantial increase in revenue for the Government.