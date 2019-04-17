DYSSO holds conducts painting competition

April 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DYSSO Srinagar on Tuesday conducted Kashmir Division painting competition for all age groups Boys & Girls at Sheri-i-Kashmir Indoor Stadium Complex, Srinagar today. Near about 150 Boys and Girls from 10 districts participated in the competition. JOINT DIRECTOR Youth Services and Sports division Kashmir, Bashir Ahmad graced the occasion as Chief Guest and distributed the medals among the position holders.

Teachers Forum shoots SOS to DSEK for release of pending salaries

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Apr 16: Jammu Kashmir Teachers Forum on Tuesday shot an SOS to Directorate of School Education asking it to release the pending salaries of Head Teachers working under Sarva Shiksha Abihaan.

“There is no denying the fact that the chronic SSA issue was dealt with utter brilliance by State Administrative Council. The imposition of Governor’s rule in the state proved to be a blessing in disguise for the teachers whose number had swelled to a staggering 41,000. The Governor administration sensed the gravity of the situation and created as many as 28363 supernumerary posts to implement the action plan vis-s-vis the streamlining of teaching cadre in Jammu & Kashmir. The announcement of the much awaited decision sent a maximum chunk of teachers into raptures and tears of joy. But there is still a section of nation builders who are feeling aggrieved as there is an inordinate delay in the solution of their problems,” Muhammad Akbar Khan, President Teachers Forum said.

He said that the Headteachers posted in SSA schools have been churned up for no fault of theirs. “These masters having been appointed as General Line teachers by SSRB and later promoted by the department as masters were working on substantive posts prior to their posting in upgraded SSA schools. After their posting to SSA schools, the masters faced the traumatic experience of delayed and sporadic salary credit. Soon after the SSA mess came to fore, the head teachers began to raise their concern as they were not the appointees of SSA but State employees working on substantive posts. The Govt. gave a commitment Vis-à-vis the regular flow of salaries in favour of these masters till their placement on substantive posts is done. The placement of the aggrieved masters on substantive posts too was to be done in a short span of time. But for reasons better known to those at the helm, the process has hit a road block leaving thousands of masters fuming. The masters/headteachers are finding themselves in dire straits owing to the salary issue and their families are suffering incessantly in the wake of ever increasing financial constraints.”

Khan appealed to Director School Education Kashmir and Chief Accounts Officer (DSEK) to resolve this lingering issue in light of Government Order Number 49-EDU of 2019 Dated 08-02-2019. He said that these masters have already suffered a lot owing to a prolonged salary drought and the current situation does not raise their hopes either. The state president said that the issues pertaining to conversion of the left out SSA teachers to Grade II as promised by worthy Divisional Commissioner has overshot the given deadline of 15th April thereby raising the concerns of the concerned teachers.

Jammu Kashmir Teachers Forum appeals the concerned to immediately redress the issues pertaining to masters and the issues allied to conversion of left out SSA RRT'S to "Teacher Grade II. It is hoped that with the broad vision and immense administrative acumen that Worthy Director has, he will ensure the resolution of these issues without the teachers needing to go for an agitational path. (CNS)