DySP, Army man, 3 Jaish militants killed in Kulgam gunfight

Major, 3 forces personnel, 4 civilians injured
Shafat MirKulgam, Feb 24:
A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), an army man and three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were killed in an encounter at Turigam area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday.
Four force personnel including a Major were also injured in the gunfight.
“DySP Operations, Aman Thakur, was killed after he was hit by bullet in head during gunfight with militants in Turigam village of Kulgam,” a senior police official said.
He said four army men including a major also received bullet injuries during the encounter and were evacuated to army hospital in Srinagar, where an injured army man succumbed to injuries.
Three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants were also killed in the gunfight.
The residential house, in which militants were hiding, was razed to ground during the gunfight.
The identity of the deceased militants was being ascertained.
“Two of the deceased militants are believed to be local while third was a Pakistani national,” sources said.
A police official said DySP Aman was a 2011 batch KPS Officer, who was leading from the front in today’s operation.
“He had been heading the counter militancy wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police in district Kulgam from last one and a half year and had played an instrumental role in killing of top militants terrorists in the district,” he said.
A policeman suffered minor injuries during law and order situation near the encounter site.
Four civilians also received injuries during clashes with forces near the encounter site. The forces fired pellets and bullets to disperse the youth, who pelted stones on them.
The injured were referred to District Hospital Kulgam for treatment.
“We received six injured at our hospital out of which a police official was declared brought dead. Three injured had bullet injuries while another was hit by pellets,” said Medical Superintendent District Hospital Kulgam, Dr Ghulam Mohammad Bhat.
He said three civilians hit by bullets were referred to Srinagar hospitals for specialised treatment.
“One among them, who had been hit by bullet in shoulder, was in a critical condition as he had lost a considerable amount of blood,” Bhat said.
He said a policeman with a superficial injury in hand was also treated at the hospital and discharged instantly.
The injured civilians were identified as Adil Ahmad son of Javaid Ahmad of Tarigam, Kulgam who had bullet injury in right arm; Sheikh Nadeem of Dessan Yaripora, who was hit with a bullet in right hand; and Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, who was hit by bullet in shoulder.
Adil was shifted to SMHS hospital while Nadeem and Mudasir were referred to SKIMS Soura from DH Kulgam.