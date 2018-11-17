DySP among 7 cops injured in Keran accident

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 16:
Seven policemen including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) were injured and a wireless equipment was damaged after a vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle in Keran area along the Line of Control in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday late evening, police said. The officers were on Panchayat election dutie.
A police officer concerned said that the vehicle (Sumo-7831) driven by SgCt Majid Hussain (597/IRP) skidded off the road in Keran last evening. "In the mishap all the seven policemen boarding the vehicle received injuries". A wireless equipment which was in the vehicle also got damaged, the officer said.
The injured cops are identified as DySP Bodh Raj of IR-4th Bn, SgCt Ratan Lal (439/IRP-4th), SgCt Majid Hussain (597/IRP-4th), SgCt. Irshad Ahmad, a telecom operator (2863/PW), Constable Sanjay (406/IRP-4th), constable Ramesh (789/IRP-4th) and constable Khursheed Ahmad (1173/KP).
All the injured were taken to Primary Health Centre (PHC) for treatment where from DySP Bodh Rajwas referred to SMHS in serious condition. Bodh Raj was later airlifted to AIIMS, Delhi for further treatment. The police spokesperson said DySP Bodh Raj, who was seriously injured in a road accident while on election duty in Keran, was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi this afternoon.
The Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, IGP Kashmir S P Pani saw him off at Airport, alongwith his family for AIIMS New Delhi.”
A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations were taken up, he added. (GNS)