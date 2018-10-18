DySP among 3 cops injured in Pattan grenade attack

One of the militant arrested: Police
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 17:
Three policemen including a Deputy Superintendent of Police were injured in a grenade attack in Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district while police claimed to have arrested one of the militant involved in the grenade attack.
“Based on credible inputs that some militants are travelling on Baramulla-Srinagar highway, a police naka party deployed at Baba Teng Pattan were checking the vehicles. During checking, while a passenger vehicle was signaled to stop, militants boarding the vehicle lobbed a hand grenade on police party,” a police spokesman said.
He said in the grenade attack, DySP Zaffar Mehdi and two other policemen Shabir Ahmad and Ashiq Hussain sustained injuries and were evacuated to hospital. They are stated to be stable now.
“The militants while trying to flee from the spot were chased and one militant was apprehended. The arrested militant was identified as Faizan Majeed Bhat son of Abdul Majeed Bhat resident of Naibug Tral, who was recruited into militant ranks recently,” the spokesman said.
He said Faizan along with other militant Showkat Ahmad Bhat resident of Awantipora, who managed to escape, had joined Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen.
“Police has registered a case and further investigation is going on,” he added.