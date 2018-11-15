Dying contentment

We don’t understand the purpose and essence of our life for which we have been created
In the present world we often heard from the people that we are not contented with our lives, despite having all the material things available through which we can fulfil our worldly needs. Have we ever thought and asked to our conscience why we don’t get contentment and interest in life.
The answer is no, because we have no time to think due to our endless business in this mortal world. We have intentionally forgotten the concept of religion, God and life hereafter.
Due to this we lose faith and direction in our life. We are easily influenced by the lavish and hedonistic lifestyle, without knowing the Gods purpose of creation.
God, who has created human being only for his worship and also showed him many ways how to survive on earth, Allah says, “I have created the jinn and the men only for this that they may worship me”.
The reason for all types of failures in our life is due to distancing and dissociating ourselves from religion. We have to accept it, as much as we remain away from religion, as much we feel apprehension, isolation, hopelessness, satisfaction etc. it’s impossible to be happy without the attachment with religion.
Actually we people don’t understand the purpose and essence of our life for which we have been created. Until we get the true meaning of life we will always feel uncomfortable and insecure.
In the poem “To A skylark” by P, B Shelley. T contains a deep philosophy of life. The poet asks why not we have contentment in life. Why are we not happy? Why are we running breathlessly after shadows? The poet implores the skylark to tell him why it’s so happy and glad and sings such a sweet song.
The skylark replies that man is unhappy because he is not contented with what he has. He runs after that which he has not, nor will he ever be able to get. This the main cause of his discontentment and distress in life.
People are unable to identify their cause of dissatisfaction. They give different irrelevant symptoms to it. We see people’s faces are decorating with dullness and gloom. There is not a single place where we can’t find such people.
They sit strangely on the footsteps of house ladders, vendors, sides of the roads, half constructed buildings and are always ready in narrating others the tales of their dissatisfaction.
There are lot of indications in front of our eyes to identify the victims of dissatisfaction like bowing down heads against knees, numbing, unable to judge things, lack of interest, self-imposed isolation, sudden mood changes etc.
Some people try to take extra steps to avoid the failures in life, while trying to get a relief from unhappiness they fall into the trap of wrong paths.
While doing sin after sin, lastly when nothing happens, they find the only solace and escape from all kinds of horrific mental conflicts only in taking their life means “suicide”.
But a person with strong faith and proximity with religion, such things will never surpass him. Only those become its easy target whose faith is weak and choosing negative ways to find remedy of their predicaments. Ignoramus people don’t know the real cause of their failure in life.
So in order to get success and attain luxuries in life in this world and the world hereafter then we must have to know the real meaning of life like keeping attachment with religion and to hold strongly the rope of Allah and strictly follow the Sunnah of his messenger (SAW) that is the right path to real contentment.
