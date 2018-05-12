DyCM for ‘Akhand Bharat’

‘PM Modi is an avtar admired across world’
‘PM Modi is an avtar admired across world’
Syed Amjad ShahJammu, May 11:
Advocating reunion of India and Pakistan, Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta Friday said if West Germany and East Germany can unite and Koreans can talk, why cannot there be a unified India (Akhand Bharat).
“When divided nations can unite, why cannot India and Pakistan? Unified India (Akand Bharat) is also possible,” Gupta said while speaking during a function at KL Segal Hall of Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Academy (JKCA), here today.
The Academy had organized the function to pay homage to three deceased photo-journalists -- Ashok Sodi, Information Department’s photo-journalist Prem Gupta and Suram Singh.
The Deputy Chief Minister said they want a permanent ceasefire in the State.
“We want ceasefire forever,” he said while referring to the suggestion by All Party Meeting (APM) convened by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for unilateral ceasefire in Kashmir in during the Ramadan and Amarnathyatra.
Gupta expressed hope that one day “we will have Akhand Bharat (unified India)”.
Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is very sensitive state, he said, “We should take this state out of troubles. Provocations should stop.”
He said mistakes may have been committed in the past but asserted that Kashmir is “crown of India”.
“Journalists have much bigger role to play in normalization of situation,” he added.
Quoting verse from Geeta, Gupta said, “Whenever sin increases on the earth, someone comes to save the world. I think that avtar has come among us in the shape of Prime Minister NarindraModi, who is admired across the globe.
“We will do politics as a political party. When former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi won 1971 war against Pakistan, at that time senior BJP leader AtalBihari Vajpayee had termed her the incarnation of goddess Durga. We should not do politics whether in opposition or ruling parties on some issues,” he said.