Dy Mayor’s nose broken during councilor session at SMC

It was preplanned by RSS, BJP backed corporators: Imran
No words enough to condemn such incident: Mehbooba
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Jan 21:
Deputy Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Sheikh Imran received injuries after a scuffle between the councilors during a session of the corporation on Monday.
However, Deputy Mayor said the assault on him was preplanned by BJP, RSS backed corporators during 3rd General Corporation Session.
Addressing media persons here Imran said, such tactics will not deter him and he will continue to speak against corruption, injustice and for the voiceless. Imran said he was deliberately attacked for speaking against the BJP and anti-Hindutva campaigns.
He claimed that when he entered the SMC meeting hall, some ‘greedy’ corporators were ready to attack him. “I shouted some slogans against corruption and was attacked with some object,” Imran said.
“People and corporators are with me and will continue to raise voice against RSS and BJP’s vested politics,” he said.
Imran urged SMC corporators to resume their work and said police will take do its job. “They should not fight or attack anyone like their counter parts did earlier,” he said.
Imran appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik and Chief Secretary to look into the matter.
“From the first day, I urged the administration to look into the issue of BJP, RSS sponsored Mayor but they turned dead ears,” said Imran. He claimed that even SMC Commissioner had become a ‘puppet.’
Attacking SMC Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, he said he is backed by BJP and RSS.
He said some corporators are backed by BJP Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu but he (Imran) will not allow them to apply BJP agenda in Kashmir. People will never accept their Hindutva politics to nurture in Kashmir, Imran added.
Imran said the house was not adjourned by the BJP backed Mayor.
Taking to Twitter, SMC Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu claimed “some handful of corporators who created ruckus were evicted from the councilor meeting. He said if there was any violence - there will be consequences as per the law. Rest I cannot prevent dramatization.”
“House was in complete order. Those handful who created ruckus were evicted. 100% of the agenda of the session was complete with 2/3 majority of corporators were present till the end.”
In his second tweet, he wrote, “Majority of corporators who participated in the session constructively and peacefully stayed till the end. There is ample proof that the agenda of developing Srinagar can’t be derailed by one individual prone to lies. Rest assured.”
“I condemn it, but much worst has happened in past, when bottles were flung at Omar Abdullah Sb and the assault on Asiya Naqash Ji. By those standards - this is nothing. SMC is working hard and earnestly,” Junaid added.
PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has condemned the incident. She said no words are enough to condemn such incident.
Mehbooba tweeted about the incident, “Shocking! no words are enough to condemn such an incident. Maintaining civility even in the face of arguments and disagreements should be sacrosanct especially for elected representatives. Wish Deputy Mayor @imrankehwah a speedy recovery.”
However, SMC corporators addressing media persons later at Kashmir Press Club and termed the allegations of Deputy Mayor as baseless and fabricated. They said he is ‘enacting drama and defaming corporators on social media.’
They said Imran is BJP sponsored man and has met many BJP ministers in Jammu and Delhi for his own vested interests.
Danish Shafi, a corporator ward 60, said he (Imran) knows the ground situation of the valley. He is deliberately tagging corporators as BJP members.
“We are not backed by BJP or any party,” he said adding that people of Kashmir know who duped them at SKICC for offering cricket kits.
Reacting to Imran injury, he said, “If any incident has happened like that in SMC, we also condemn that and but he should refrain for making such statements against anyone.” Shafi said.
“CCTV footage should be released and if any corporator is found involved he should be terminated,” he further said.
