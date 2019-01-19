Dy Mayor welcomes Governor’s offer to Hurriyat

Urges him to intervene in release of Hurriyat (M) spokesman
Urges him to intervene in release of Hurriyat (M) spokesman
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 18:
Deputy Mayor Srinagar Sheikh Mohammad Imran on Friday welcomed the governor Satya Pal Malik’s offer to Hurriyat, saying that there should be genuine confidence-building measures to create a peaceful environment in the state.
He said while visiting the family of jailed Hurriyat Conference (M) spokesman Shahid-ul-Islam and urged the Governor to look into the issue and grant him bail on humanitarian basis.
Imran sought special intervention from the Governor to help release of Shahid-ul-Islam (Hurriyat leader) whose wife is fighting a battle for his release and family is facing many problems.
He said being a Muslim; we have a responsibility to visit the ailing people. It was the part of religion to visit the ailing wife of Shahid-ul-Islam's wife Nuzhat Shah who recently suffered a stroke which has now devastated the family.
“Two daughters are facing hardships in the absence of their father. They have no one to look after them in his absence. Even they are not able to focus on their studies as his ailing wife remains busy in courts to seek bail for her husband,” Deputy Mayor said.
“No charge sheet against him has not proved yet against him. These cases should be considered on the humanitarian grounds by the Governor administration,” he said.
On 21ist Jan there is hearing of Shahid-ul-Islam in honorable court and family has applied for bail, he said adding that Governor should consider his bail and it would be a good step in a peace process in the current situation.
Imran appealed Governor that he should move forward to create a coordinator between Hurriyat and the Government. That coordination can play important role in dialogue process.
“One of his daughters told me that he wants to become a mainstream Politician,” adding that families of Hurriyat people should be secured and should not be harassed by any agencies,” he said.
After that Deputy also visited families of nine youth at Rajouri Kadal and urged authorities to release the youth as soon as possible.
“They are innocent who police have recommended for NIA investigation and no charge sheet against them has proved,” he said adding that they are lone bread earners of their respective families.
He appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik to look into the matter so that families of these youth should not suffer anymore.