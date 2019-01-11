Dy Mayor tours city, reviews situation of 4 wards

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 10:
Deputy Mayor Srinagar, Sheikh Imran on Thursday conducted extensive tour of city and visited four administrative wards.
He was accompanied by senior corporators and officials from SMC. He visited Telbal, Ranger Masjid Hawal, Chatterhama, Wanihome and PDD grid station at Hawal.
In a statement issued here a spokesperson said during his visit in the area, Deputy Mayor met different delegations who highlighted their issues regarding drainage, Street lights, and traffic congestion.
Regarding sanitation, Deputy Mayor directed all the Ward officers to improvise upon overall sanitation and identify spots where litter bins need to be fixed.
While interacting with the delegations, Imran assured them redressal of their grievances at an earliest. He further passed on directions Power Development Department to restore power supply during winter months.
Deputy Mayor held a meeting about the steps being taken for improvisation and grievance cell and urged authorities to upgrade and improve it.