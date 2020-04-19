Dy Mayor monitors sanitization works at Rainawari

April 19, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

Deputy Mayor, Parvaiz Ahmad Qadri, Saturday visited Rainawari and adjacent areas to monitor the sanitization works carried by Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) to contain the transmission of Coronavirus.

He was accompanied by Health Officer, SMC, Dr Qazi Javaid, Corporator, Kathi Darwaza, Syed Mohammad Hussaini and other officers of SMC.

On the occasion, a team of field functionaries of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) equipped with protective gear and specialized machines sanitized various institutes in Rainawari including Psychiatric hospital, Central Jail, Police Station, Banks and ATMs.

Besides, a mixture of chemicals was sprayed in lanes and bye lanes of Hassanabad, Saida Kadal, Makhdoom Sahib, Mum Khan, Buruni Kathi Darwaza and other adjacent areas.

Deputy Mayor informed that extensive sanitization drive is being carried in Srinagar with an aim to break the chain of transmission of COVID 19.