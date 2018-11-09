About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Dy Mayor meets employees at SMC headquarters

Published at November 09, 2018 12:23 AM 0Comment(s)183views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 08:

After getting elected as Deputy Mayor Srinagar, Sheikh Imran Thursday held his first interactive session with all the employees of the Corporation.
He along with senior officers of the Corporation went from section to section to have an introductory session with all the employees of the Corporation.
Sheikh Imran also met the employees of the SMC workshop.
While hearing out to the grievances and certain issues of the employees, Deputy Mayor assured them to redress their grievances timely and has at the same time requested all the employees of the Corporation to render their services with utmost dedication and go for the timely disposal of the works so that public does not suffer unnecessarily.

 

 

