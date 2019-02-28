Dy Mayor lauds Kashmiris for offering free accommodation to stranded tourists

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 27:
Deputy Mayor Sheikh Muhammad Imran on Wednesday appreciated the hospitality of Kashmiris for offering free accommodation to tourists stranded in Kashmir.
In a statement issued here Imran said Kashmiris has shown the real meaning of Kashmirat at this crucial juncture when India and Pakistan has engulfed in tensions.
He said in view of the cancellation of flights at Srinagar airport, travel and Hospitality Sector has set up helpline numbers and offers free accommodation, which is a great sign of humanity.
“It is positive massage from Kashmiris that they do not hatred and want to love and peace,” Imran said adding that these gestures will have the big messages.
He said it was unfortunate that Kashmiris were attacked and assaulted outside valley. These things will send strong message to people of India that Kashmiris are peace loving people, Imran said.
Imran thanked to travel and hospitality sector for showing positives’ at this crucial juncture for the stranded tourists.
He also lauded the efforts of Budgam people who tried to rescue the pilots in Air craft clash.
People were rushed towards the crash site but unfortunately they could not save them as damage has already been done, Imran said.
Imran expressed deep sympathies with families who lose their dear ones in air case in which 6 IAF personnel and a civilian lose life in the incident.
“Kashmiris has upheld the sayings of Sheikh Ul Alam and Lala Ded and have proven it on all fronts,” he said adding that Islam teach us peace not hatred.
“Communal minded people will be embraced today by the move of Kashmiris,” he said.