Dy Mayor hails SMC’s CSO for lifting dead dog at Peerbagh

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 14:
Deputy Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Sheikh Imran Tuesday visited office of Chief Sanitation Officer to hail his efforts for lifting a dead dog after spotting it in the middle of the road at IG Road, Peerbagh.
Ghulam Rasool Dar who is heading sanitation wing of the Corporation was inspecting sanitation of different areas despite being Sunday came across a dead dog lying in a pool of blood
After lifting dog and keeping it aside he immediately called out for sanitation squad to lift it from the area and completely sanitize the spot.
Imran while appreciating the efforts of Chief Sanitation Officer said this is the right approach that the officer did not wait for his lower rung staff to come and remove it. The officer was also hailed by his colleagues of SMC and general public on social networking sites.