Dy Mayor clears traffic booths from pavements

Published at December 15, 2018 12:15 AM


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Dec 14:

Deputy Mayor Srinagar, Sheikh Imran along with senior officials of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Friday visited various areas of the city with the aim to remove traffic police booths installed on pavements in city.
During the drive, extensive anti-encroachment drive with the help of enforcement squad was conducted to remove the traffic police booths erected on footpaths at Rajbagh, M.A Road and Batamaloo.
While getting these booths removed, Deputy Mayor, said that the footpaths are full of encroachments and people are seen facing inconvenience while walking on these footpaths.
"I want to send a clear message to all the departments and traders that any encroachment on footpaths will be dealt under law. We will allow such things in future," he said.
Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor also attended the nineteen-month-old pellet victim Hiba Nisar who had undergone a second surgery at SMHS hospital on Thursday.
He also interacted with her parents and they denied compensation or financial aid from the deputy mayor but demanded best possible treatment for their daughter.
Imran further requested doctors to do the best possible treatment to the child and has assured all the required assistance from his end.

 

