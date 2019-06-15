Dy. Dir Handicraft inspects handicraft dealers, erring traders fined

June 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

On the instructions of Director Handicrafts, Inder Jeet, Deputy Director Handicrafts, Quality Control, Zeenat Ara along with the field enforcement team of Quality Control Handicrafts conducted a surprise inspection of Handicraft dealers located at Boulevard, Nishat and adjoining Tourist Areas.

During the course of inspection, some of the dealers were found violating the norms of J&K Tourist Trade Act 1978, by displaying machine made products. On spot fines were imposed on such dealers and an approximate amount of Rs 30,000 was realized as fine from the erring dealers.

According to the official statement, all the handicraft dealers are hereby informed that as per the provisions of J&K Tourist Trade act 1978, it is mandatory for a handicraft dealer to obtain a valid registration from Directorate of Handicrafts and those already registered should renew their registrations without any delay.