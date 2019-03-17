Dy DEO Kishtwar placed under suspension

March 17, 2019 |

Taking a strong note towards the gross dereliction of duties, the District Election Officer (DEO) Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana on Saturday suspended Deputy DEO Kishtwar Masood Bichoo.

In view of slackness and irresponsible behavior shown by Dy DEO Kishtwar towards urgent Election related issues DEO Kishtwar has placed Dy. DEO under suspension with immediate effect and attached him in the office of ADC, Kishtwar. Further, Kishore Singh Project Manager, IWMP, Kishtwar has been ordered to hold the additional charge of Deputy DEO, Kishtwar till further orders.