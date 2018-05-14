DY CM visits JKEDI Jammu campus; takes stock of ongoing works

Hails Institute's efforts, role in tackling unemployment in JK
Hails Institute's efforts, role in tackling unemployment in JK
Jammu, May 13:
The Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta Sunday visited the upcoming campus of Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute here at Industrial Estate, Bari Brahmna.
This was his first visit to the Institute after he was appointed as Deputy Chief Minister of the State. Kavinder Gupta who also holds the charge of Minister for Industries and Commerce during his visit to the campus took stock of the construction work going on. He complimented JKEDI for the good work it has done and urged the management to ensure the completion of project as per the schedule so that the youth of Jammu in large numbers can avail the benefits of the schemes being implemented by the Institute.
On the occasion Director JKEDI, Dr. M I Parray briefed the Deputy Chief Minister about the entire project. Deputy Chief Minister was informed that the Jammu campus of JKEDI is coming up at an estimated cost of Rs 87.13 crore in four years. The project includes the cost of land acquired from JK Minerals Ltd. Spread over 63 kanals of land at Industrial Estate, Bari Brahmna, the campus will have incubation centre, a hostel, library and other interactive facilities for young entrepreneurs.
The entire infrastructure which primarily includes an Administrative Block, a Public Relations & Counseling Section, a Model Career Centre (MCC), a Guest House, Hostel Building and a Centre for Trainings and Skill Development (CTSD) besides security posts is scheduled to be completed in three phases.
The foundation of the campus was laid by the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on July 09, 2017 after which the construction work of Phase-I comprising of Administrative Block, Public Relations & Model Counseling Centre, Guest House, and other allied works to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 21.06 Crores, commenced on November 14, 2017.
Out of this, the construction of Public Relations Office & Model Counseling Centre was completed in the month of February 2018 and it was e-inaugurated by the Hon'ble Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on February 26, 2018 which enabled the Institute to start its operations from the new campus. The guest house and other allied works in phase-I of the project are expected to be completed by July 2018.
The project has been designed to create an efficient, aesthetic environment, set amongst gardens, to respond to the aspirations of the people, in architecture, respecting the region, all cased in a sustainable solution.
In second phase, the hostel building shall be constructed for the aspiring entrepreneurs who come to attend various training programmes from the remote areas of Jammu division at an estimated cost of Rs. 19.34 Crores. The construction under phase-II of the project is scheduled to be completed within a period of one year.
In the third phase, the Centre for Training and Skill Development and Centre for Incubation and Business Acceleration (CIBA) will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 42.48 Crores.
Dy Chief Minister congratulated the Director JKEDI, Dr. M I Parray and the staff of the Institute for their efforts in encouraging the culture of entrepreneurship in the State. He urged upon the institute faculty to further strengthen their efforts so as to make people realise that there are ample opportunities of earning livelihood for the educated youth of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, besides government jobs. He hailed the role of the department in opening up new employment avenues by enhancing the skills of educated unemployed youth thus empowering them to take up self-employment and entrepreneurship as their career.