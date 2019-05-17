Dwivedi to hold Addl charge of DG IMPA

Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner Secretary Forests, Ecology and Environment and Information, has been assigned the additional charge of Director General, J&K Institute of Management & Public Administration and Rural Development vide a Government order issued by the General Administration Department.
Dwivedi assumed the charge of Director General, J&K Institute of Management & Public Administration and Rural Development on Thursday.
