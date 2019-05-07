About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Dwivedi reviews Wular conservation works

Commissioner Secretary, Forests, Ecology and Environment and Information, M K Dwivedi Monday reviewed conservation works at the famous Wular lake here.
The official spokesperson said the eco-restoration project for Wular lake has been approved by the Government under Wular Action Plan-2019-2021 under which dredging of critically silted areas are to be taken up and willows within the boundary of lake is to be removed. The project is being implemented by Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA).
Chief Executive Director (CED), WUCMA Farooq Geelani informed the meeting that the ongoing dredging project is in full swing which is expected to be completed within the stipulated time frame. The auction notice for 58000 willows is ready which will be floated within a few days.
Commissioner Secretary advised CED WUCMA to expedite auctioning process of willows as revenue generated will be key to future funding for a conservation project. He also impressed upon setting up of robust monitoring mechanism both internal and third party for ensuring qualitative and quantitative nature of works being executed within Wular lake. For this purpose, he advised the Authority to approach reputed government or semi-government agencies for carrying out the monitoring exercise.
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Suresh Chugh, Director, Environment and Remote Sensing Department, B. Siddhartha, Chief Wildlife Warden, Suresh Gupta, Managing Director, State Forest Corporation, Vasu Yadav, Secretary Technical, K. Ramesh Kumar, Coordinator Water Management WUCMA, Irfan Rasool and other senior officers attended the meeting.



 

