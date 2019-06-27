About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Dwivedi reviews functioning of DIPR Jammu

Stresses on further professionalization of deptt

Commissioner Secretary Information, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi reviewed the functioning of Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) at a meeting convened at Media Complex in Jammu on Wednesday.
As per an official, Joint Director Information Jammu, Naresh Kumar, Deputy Director Information & PR Jammu, Meenakshi Vaid, Youth Information Officer Imran Rashid Kataria, Field Publicity Officer Vipin Bhagat, Cultural Officer Parul Khajuria and Photo Officer Ahmad Khan besides senior officers and other staff members of the department were present in the meeting.
The Joint Director Information gave a detailed presentation about the overall functioning of the department and the initiatives taken to further improvise the overall productivity at various levels.
Threadbare discussions were held over certain issues including revision of grades of artists, regularization of contractual/casual staff, e-billing to reduce the work load, shortage of staff and equipment in the department, DPCs etc.
Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Secretary stressed on further professionalizing the activities of the Department to serve as a bridge between the Government and the media. He laid stress on complete synergy between field activities and policy formulations to achieve the desired results.
He also asked for initiating a process of filling up of all vacant positions in the Department, holding of Departmental Promotion Committees and taking other such measures for the welfare of employees to further enhance their morale.
He directed the concerned officer to constitute a committee for Back to village to prepare a report/ documentary on the programme. He asked them to prepare a separate report/ documentary of Jammu Division which includes report from all ten districts.
He said that proposal for amendment of recruitment rules will be prepared shortly.
Showing keen interest in the working of the department, he also invited suggestions from the staff members to improve its functioning. He assured that all the issues and grievances of the staff will be examined and considered for redressal in a speedy manner.
Commissioner Secretary also along with senior officers also took a round of the department and inspected the premises, the official added.

