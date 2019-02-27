Dwivedi for making plantation an integral part of human life

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 26:
Commissioner/Secretary Forest, Environment and Ecology, M. K. Dwivedi, on Tuesday launched plantation drive at Green Belt park, Sec. 7 Channi Himmat Jammu.
As per an official, the plantation was dedicated to the deceased CRPF men of Pulwama attack which was organized by the Urban Forestry Division, Jammu in collaboration with CRPF 76 BN., SAWERA NGO, Civil Society and various schools.
During the drive, several saplings of different kinds of ornamental plants were planted in the area.
While speaking on the occasion, Dwivedi elaborated on the importance of trees in human survival and ecological balance in view of present climatic scenario. He exhorted upon the people to make plantation an integral part of their daily lives to cope up with the climatic challenges. He also emphasized the need of awareness on the significance of trees and informed about Smriti-Van which are being planned in various locations of Jammu province.
Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Suresh Chug, informed that this year Forest Department has fixed a target to plant about 15 lakh saplings in Jammu Province.
Former DGP, Kuldeep Khuda, Deputy Commandant, CRPF 76 RN, K. L. Dhiman, Chairman SAWERA NGO Dr. Gurmeet Singh also spoke on the occasion.
Sarvesh Rai, APCCF, Sameer Bharti, CCF Jammu, K. Ramesh Kumar, CF, B. Mohandass, CF East Circle, Jammu, Neena Gupta, Corporator, Channi Himmat besides locals were present on the occasion, the official added.