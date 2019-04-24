Dust storm damages vehicles, houses in Jammu

April 24, 2019 | Agencies

Several vehicles and houses were partially damaged, while electricity remained affected due to an overnight dust storm, which was still going on, police sources said here on Wednesday.

According to them, a high speed dust storm, which struck the state on Tuesday night, damaged cars and auto rickshaws, as they were hit by trees and bricks in many parts.

At many locations, trees were uprooted, due to which electricity remained affected in the entire state, sources said.

