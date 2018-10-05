Durbar to close in Srinagar on Oct 26, reopen in Jammu on Nov 5

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 4:
As part of bi-annual Darbar move, the Civil Secretariat, seat of government, along with other offices would close here on October 26 and reopen in the winter capital Jammu on November 5.
According to an order issued by General Administration Department, the government offices observing five days week shall close at Srinagar on October 26 (Friday) after the office hours and the offices observing six days week shall close at Srinagar on October 27 (Saturday) after the office hours and reopen at Jammu on November 5 (Monday).
All the departments have been directed to ensure that records are packed in boxes after working hours on last working day in Srinagar.
It has been ordered that the offices moving in camp shall carry only 33% of the strength of staff in that particular office or with 10 officials whichever is minimum.
All departments have been asked to send their advance parties on October 22 October comprising a Gazetted Officer and four to five Non-Gazetted Employees, who will receive the records at Jammu. The departments shall ensure that boxes are properly locked and their keys reach the advance parties at Jammu well in time.
The SSP Security, Civil Secretariat has been asked to furnish a list of defaulting departments in this regard to the General Administration Department.
The SRTC has been asked to make available sufficient number of buses in good condition for transportation of Jammu based employees on October 27 and 28 and Kashmir based employees on November 3 and 4. The booking of buses shall be for the destination of the employees wherever feasible. Tickets shall be issued by SRTC in advance i.e. from October 22 both from Civil Secretariat as well as from the main booking counters of SRTC.
SRTC has been directed to make available trucks for shifting the records from Srinagar to Jammu.
The trucks shall be requisitioned by the departments from SRTC and the departments shall draw advance for meeting carriage and package charges.
The SSP Security, Srinagar was directed to supervise packing/ loading of records of the officials located outside the Secretariat from Security point of view and issue clearance certificates to the drivers who in turn would show them to SSP Security Civil Secretariat to allow them to be included in the convoy.
The SSP Security, Civil Secretariat will ensure entrance of trucks/records in the Civil Secretariat, Jammu/Srinagar after proper scrutiny.
It has been ordered that Police shall escort the ‘employees’ and the ‘records convoy’ all along the route up to their respective destinations. They will also make sure that the move convoy is given precedence in crossing the Jawahar Tunnel.
The Director General of Police, J&K has been directed to issue necessary guidelines to the field agencies accordingly.
It has been ordered that no moving employee shall occupy any Government/EP/Municipal residential accommodation except under proper allotment order. Moreover, the move employees can retain the Government accommodation allotted to them at Srinagar for bona-fide use of their families under intimation to the Estates department on applicable terms and conditions.
The move employees having ration cards at Srinagar shall surrender the same to the Director, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Department, Srinagar and obtain a surrender certificate. The Director, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Department, Jammu shall issue Ration Cards to move employees at Jammu on the opening of the Offices. The employees who desire to move without families may retain the Ration Cards at Srinagar for the Winter Season.
“Special Move T.A shall be paid at the uniform rate of Rs. 15,000/-per employee. This shall be drawn and disbursed in advance. Special move T.A shall not, however, be payable to such of the employees who do not move within the prescribed time. Advance pay is also authorized in terms of Rule 14.26 of the J&K Financial code (vol-1) in favour of such of the Non-Gazetted moving employees who may apply for the same which shall be recoverable in installments as per rules,” added the order.
It said the October salary in respect of all the employees working in moving offices shall be drawn on October 22.
“No leave shall be admissible in combination/continuation of move days except in very exceptional circumstances. The concerned Administrative Secretaries shall sanction leave whatever due to the employees on very exceptional circumstances. It has been also ordered that all the Administrative Departments shall detach the staff if any, attached by them from subordinate offices of Kashmir division,” further read the order.
The office timing on the reopening of the offices at Jammu shall be 9.30 am to 5.30 pm in respect of Civil Secretariat and heads of department located within the Secretariat premises and 10 am to 4.30 pm in respect of all moving Departments located outside the Civil Secretariat and observing six days a week.