Durbal wins awami football league

July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In order to foster sporting talent among the locals and develop bonhomie between the Awaam and Jawan, a football competition was organised for the local villages in the area of Awantipora from 24 June 2019 to 14 July 2019 at Shalateng Garrison.

After nine round-robin matches being played. Sharifabad and Durbal emerged as the finalists of the competition on the basis of point secured during the league phase.

The final match was played between the team Sharifabd and Durbal on 14 July 19 at Shalateng Garrison. The teams displayed excellent skills and put up an exciting exhibition for the viewers. Durbal emerged victorious over Sharifabad by a margin of 02 goals to 01 owing to their excellent defensive play and prolific display by their strikers.

The list of invitees included players of all the teams that participated in the competition. All the participant teams were awarded prizes and felicitated. The teams appreciated the opportunity provided them and thanked the Indian Army for providing them the platform to exhibit their sporting talent and skills.