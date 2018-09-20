Duo arrested in south Kashmir during nocturnal raid

Forces conduct search operation in Tral
Pulwama:
A driver and a student were arrested during nocturnal raid in Naman Kakapora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
According local newsgathering agency, CNS Army and Special Operation Group personnel conducted nocturnal raids in Naman Kakapora village and arrested a student and a driver. Locals said the duo were shifted to an unknown destination.
Locals who staged a protest demanding the release of the arrested youth said they are innocent and having nothing to do with militancy or stone-pelting incidents.
The locals identified the arrested duo as Driver Rasik Ahmed Dar son of Muhammad Yousuf Dar and Student Shabir Ahmed Dar son of Ghulam Rasool Dar.
Meanwhile, Government Forces conducted search operation in Naikpora Pinglish area of Tral town. Reports said that door-to-door searches were conducted; however, no contact with militants was established.
A police official said that area was cordoned off after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the village.