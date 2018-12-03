Dungdara Mega Cricket Tourney Concludes

Rising Kashmir NewsPattan 2 Dec:
In the ongoing Invitation Cup played at Dungdara in North Kashmir's Baramulla District, Global Sports beat Pala Tigers by a huge margin of 93 runs. Batting first Global Sports scored a mammoth total of 194 in which Robby Ishtiyaq scored 72 runs.
The glittering closing ceremony of the tournament was attended by hundreds of youth from the area. Famed TV host, Radio Presenter and Media Secretary of Department of Youth Services and Sports Department Azhar Hajni was the chief guest who distributed prizes among the players and other dignitaries.
Speaking on the occasion Azhar hailed the efforts of organizers for the tournament in which they spent money from their pockets.
He stated that such gestures need to be appreciated and encouraged. He also said that sports is the best medium to keep young generation away from bad habits and such tournaments should be organized in every nook and corner of the state.
The final match of the mega tournament was witnessed by a huge number of spectators who thronged the ground early morning and witnessed the match till the last ball.
In this tournament 32 teams participated. The winning team was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh and runners-up team was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 50000. Man of the series of Rs 20000 and man of the match award 10000 was also presented on the occasion.
Sports Journalists Mansoor Parey and Muzaffar Dar , Manager ACC Aabid Pathan, Sports Journalist, Rahi Irshad were also present on the occasion.