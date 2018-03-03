About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Dumping Infant Baby: ‘Where are we heading as a society?’ asks Mirwaiz

Published at March 03, 2018 02:16 PM 0Comment(s)3438views


Dumping Infant Baby: ‘Where are we heading as a society?’ asks Mirwaiz

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Saturday expressed dismay over the dumping of a newborn baby who was found drenched in rain near a public park on Friday morning near Ganj Bakhsh area of Nowhatta, Srinagar.

Mirwaiz tweeted, “Lost for words and shocked! murder of a newborn and the body dumped in a park !where are we heading to as humans and as a society? How will our prayers bear fruit when such become our deeds! where have we buried our conscience!!”

On Friday the pictures of the abandoned baby lying on the road created outrage on social media, with netizens blaming increasing moral decay for the repeated incidents.

Police on Friday had said that the baby was taken to nearby Lal Ded hospital where he was declared dead on arrival and subsequently he was buried at nearby Malkhah graveyard.  

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top