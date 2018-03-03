Dumping Infant Baby: ‘Where are we heading as a society?’ asks Mirwaiz

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Saturday expressed dismay over the dumping of a newborn baby who was found drenched in rain near a public park on Friday morning near Ganj Bakhsh area of Nowhatta, Srinagar.
Mirwaiz tweeted, “Lost for words and shocked! murder of a newborn and the body dumped in a park !where are we heading to as humans and as a society? How will our prayers bear fruit when such become our deeds! where have we buried our conscience!!”
On Friday the pictures of the abandoned baby lying on the road created outrage on social media, with netizens blaming increasing moral decay for the repeated incidents.
Police on Friday had said that the baby was taken to nearby Lal Ded hospital where he was declared dead on arrival and subsequently he was buried at nearby Malkhah graveyard.
