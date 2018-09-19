Dulloo visits Government Dental College

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 18:
Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, today visited Government Dental College and Hospital here and took stock of patient care and academic scenario in the College.
He was accompanied by College Principal Prof. Riyaz Farooq and Medical Superintendent, Dr Syed Qaisar Jah.
On the occasion, Dulloo reviewed the on-going works at the hospital including upgradation and the construction of new Library Block. He also inspected various academic facilities being provided to the students at the College.
The Principal Secretary expressed satisfaction over the overall working, patient care and general cleanliness of the hospital.
Pertinently, Dental Council of India is shortly inspecting Government Dental College and Hospital, Srinagar for the increase of MDS Seats from two to three in each speciality in six Departments viz; Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Prosthodontics, Oral Medicine and Radiology, Periodontics and Orthodontics.
The Principal Secretary, while discussing all issues pertaining to the Dental Council of India, assured the facility administration of all possible support.
He further emphasized and appreciated the role of each faculty member and other staff for their contribution towards patient care and academic work in the health institute.