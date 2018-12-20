Dulloo seeks early operationalisation of SNCUs, Health & Wellness Centres

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 19:
Principal Secretary Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, on Wednesday reviewed the physical and financial progress of various components of National Health Mission here at a high-level meeting.
According to an official, Mission Director NHM, J&K, Bhupinder Kumar, Director Health Services Jammu, Dr Sameer Mattoo, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Kunzes Dolma, Director Family Welfare, MCH & Immunization, Dr Arun Sharma, Controller Drug Control Organisation LotikaKhajuria, Director Planning, NHM, J&K Veena Thapa; Financial Advisor & CAO, SHS Khem Raj,; Chief Medical Officers of Jammu Division; Programme Managers of State Health Society, NHM, J&K and representatives of J&K Medical Supplies Corporation, SPM NIPI-Jhpiego were present in the meeting.
The Mission Director gave presentation on various NHM programmes under implementation in the State like Maternal Health, Child Health, RBSK, ASHA, NUHM, Quality Assurance, RKSK, Communicable & Non-Communicable Disease Control Programme. Various key issues for immediate redressal were also brought to the notice of the Principal Secretary, the official added.
The Principal Secretary directed for time bound release of payments to ASHAs & beneficiaries under JSY. He stressed on early operationalisation of under construction Special New-born Care Units (SNCUs) & District Early Intervention Centres (DEICs) in the State.
He further directed for identification and line listing of High-Risk Pregnancies on 9th of every month under Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA) for which active IEC needs to be conducted.
To strengthen neonatal care in the State, Principal Secretary directed for projection of Ventilators’ in high case load Special New-born Care Units at District Level to minimise referrals from districts to the tertiary care health institutions. Moreover, to provide expanded range of services under Ayushman Bharat, he laid stress on early operationalisation of Health & Wellness Centres in the State.
Principal Secretary issued instructions for National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification of five District Hospitals of the State by the end of current financial year that include Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar Jammu, District Hospital Udhampur, District Hospital Leh, District Hospital Baramulla & District Hospital Anantnag, the official added.