Dullo reviews works at Govt Dental College, Srinagar

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Atul Dulloo chaired a meeting to review the physical and financial components of ongoing projects at the Government Dental College (GDC) and Hospital, Srinagar.

The meeting was held at the GDC and it reviewed physical, financial components viz-a-viz physical achievements; position/availability of funds; staff strength; status of ongoing projects and other associated aspects.

Principal/Dean, GDC Dr Riyaz Farooq presented a power point presentation highlighting the achievements of the College and problems regarding the insufficient budgetary provisions/liabilities and gave an account of all patient care/academic activities.

The increase in intake of UG and PG seats also came up for discussion. The Principal Secretary was informed that total PG seats has been increased by six more by Union Health Ministry/Dental Council of India from current academic session.

The Principal Secretary directed the college administration for submission of a proposal for 10% increase in UG/PG seats for economically backward classes.

Superintending Engineer (R&B) and concerned Executive Engineers of R&B Department were also present in the meeting.