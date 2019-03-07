Dullo lays foundation stone of Degree College Kunjwani

March 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Furthering the mission of bringing Higher Education at the doorsteps of the people, Principle Secretary Health and Medical Education Atul Dulloo, on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of Government Degree College Kunjwani.

The college campus is being built on 35 kanals of land provided by Jammu Development Authority. The college is going to be built as a vertical structure occupying less of the ground space.

Many of the people who had gathered at this occasion thanked the Government for meeting their long pending demand.

On the occasion, Principle Secretary assured the people that the campus would come up in a record time.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, SP City South Vinay Kumar and other officials from JDA, PWD and local administration were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Dulloo and Mission Director National Health Mission, J&K, Bhupinder Kumar expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Associate Programme Manager Athar Ali Mir.

Condolence meetings were held at Civil Secretariat, Jammu and State Health Society, Nagrota wherein officials and officers of NHM condoled the demise.

A two-minute silence was observed to pay tribute to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Mission Director while speaking on the occasion highlighted the valuable contributions made by the officer in the implementation of various important schemes under the mission, the official added.