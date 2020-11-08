‘Dugosh’released at JKAACL

November 08, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

The art of fiction writing discussed

The Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages (JKAACL) today released ‘Dugosh’- the latest Kashmiri short story compilation by noted short story writer and head of news, All India Radio Srinagar Mushtaq Ahmad Mushtaq, a press statement said.

The book was released at a function organized here at the headquarters of JKAACL which was presided over by Prof ShafiShouq with former HOD department of Kashmiri, Kashmir University ProfMajhroo Rashid in attendance. Secretary Academy Mr. Muneer-ul-Islam and author of the book Mr. Mushtaq Ahmad Mushtaq were also present in the presidium.

In his welcome address, Secretary JKAACL said that Kashmir has a glorious tradition of short story writing and the Kashmiri society has produced short story writers like SomnathZutshi, Akhter Mohi-ud-Din, Ameen Kamil, HardayKoul Bharti, BansiNirdosh and others. He said that with the release of ‘Dugosh’, another name has been added to these glorious line-up.

During the event, Mr. Yousuf Jahangir presented a detailed paper on the book, while ProfMajrooh Rashid presented a detailed account of the gradual journey of history of fiction J&K. ProfShafiShouq congratulated JKAACL for organizing this meaningful and purposeful function aiming to promote creative writing in J&K.

The proceedings of the function were conducted by DrGulzar Ahmad Rather, Assistant Editor Kashmiri JKAACL, while the vote of thanks was presented by Chief Editor JKAACL Mr. Mohammad Ashraf Tak. A number of writers, poets were present on the occasion.