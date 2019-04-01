DTO Budgam given warm send off

April 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A warm send-off was given to District Treasury Officer (DTO) Budgam, Ghulam Rasool Najar on attaining superannuation in an impressive function, organized by Treasury Staff Budgam here today.

The function was presided over by Director Accounts and Treasures, Azad Ahmad Wani, besides treasury staff, many officers from district administration also grace the occasion.

The speakers on the occasion lauded the efforts and sincere dedication of outgoing DTO during his service carrier. It was said the officer was very cordial and friendly with the colleagues in the entire carrier.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director Accounts and Treasures Kashmir said we will miss such a dedicated person.



