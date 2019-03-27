DTC Jammu observes World TB Day

March 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Tuberculosis Centre Jammu on Tuesday organized an awareness programme to observe World Tuberculosis Day at the Chest Diseases Hospital here.

As per an official, Director Health Services Jammu Dr Samir Mattoo was the chief guest and Deputy Director Schemes Dr Sayed Tasneem Bano was the guest of honour.

District Tuberculosis Officer Jammu Dr Aruna Verma presented overall performance and detailed report of activities to raise awareness and prevention of tuberculosis disease in the district Jammu as well as district Samba during the year 2018.

On the occasion, Advocacy Communication and Social Mobilization Van was flagged-off by Director Health Services Jammu for creating greater awareness.

Besides, some cured and under treatment TB patients were felicitated by the chief guest and dedicated workers engaged in RNTCP programme including Community DoT providers were also encouraged.

Dr Danish Ayub Khan Chief Medical Officer Jammu highlighted the signs and symptoms of the disease and appealed public at large to remove the social stigma regarding the disease.

It was said that TB is completely curable and government is providing its diagnosis and treatment free of cost. It was also given out that from April 2018 onwards government has started a new initiative to provide nutrition support under ‘Nikshay Poshan Yojana’ to TB patients by providing them Rs 500 per month during the entire period of treatment through DBT.

Director Health Services Jammu while underlining the theme of this year TB awareness programme—‘It's Time to End TB’-- stressed that Government is committed to eradicate the disease by 2025.

Other dignitaries who were present on the occasion were Dr Anita Koul State Epidemiologist, Dr Sanjeev Puri Assistant Director Schemes, Dr Manoj Chalotra Medical Superintendent CD Hospital Jammu, Dr Rahul Gupta HOD chest disease, Dr Dinesh Gupta HoD Community Medicines GMC Jammu, Dr Sharda Parihar Assistant Director Health Education Bureau, Dr Arvind Raina Ex. State Tuberculosis Officer Jammu, Dr Anju Bala DTO Samba and other concerned, the official added.