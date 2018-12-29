About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DSWOs get additional charge of DTWOs in 6 districts

Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, DECEMBER 28:

The Government on Friday assigned the charge of the post of District Tribal Welfare Officers to the concerned District Social Welfare Officers in the districts of Kargil, Leh, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi and Ganderbal.
According to an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the DSWOs shall hold the charge of the post of DTWOs for a period of six months or till the posts are filled up on regular basis.
