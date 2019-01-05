DSP LYNCHING CASE: HC turns down plea to transfer case outside JK

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir High Court has turned down transfer application of the DSP (deputy superintendent of police) Muhammad Ayub Pandit lynching case to any other Court outside Kashmir region—on a ground that the material placed on record was insufficient to invoke the jurisdiction of the Court.
Jammu and Kashmir State through SSP Srinagar filed the instant petition seeking withdrawal of the case from the court of learned fourth Additional District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar to any court of competent jurisdiction at Jammu. The Court of Justice Rashid Ali Dar after hearing both the parties said that the application merits dismissal and is dismissed accordingly.
“Nothing stated herein shall preclude the petitioner or any other person, interested in having the fair trial, to move an application afresh in case there is any material available for revisitation of the view taken herein and transfer of case to any other court,” Justice Rashid Ali Dar said.
The Court while observing said that there is no doubt that the reports recited in the daily diaries indicate that attempts have been made to overawe the machinery of the law.
The Court remarked that the concerned officer of the police stations or the persons, at whose instance such reports were entered or who saw the witnesses being threatened or course of justice being thwarted, have not come forward and sworn any affidavit before Court.
"No material which can be prima facie treated enough for drawing any inference that the accused have indulged in the activities referred in the petition in the Central Jail, Srinagar or enroute to court when produced for hearing,” Justice Dar said.
The Court further said that it can be safely stated that the jurisdiction under Section 526 of Cr.PC can be invoked by any person interested in the fair trial of a case pending before a criminal Court.
"No rider is placed in terms of the said provisions that the jurisdiction can be invoked only on an application filed by the Station House Officer (SHO) or Investigating officer or by the first informant at whose instance the machinery of law has come into motion. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), in the instant case is expected to be so interested would be, thus, competent to invoke the jurisdiction of the court for transfer of the case under Section 526 Cr.PC," the Court said.
The petition filed by State through SSP Srinagar, states that during the trial, some elements along-with the accused persons and their relatives are creating difficulties at their place of lodgements as well as on their way to the court for hearing.
"This generates trouble and difficulties to the members/staff of concerned jail as well during the process of escorting them to the court for hearing," the petition states.
It is further pleaded in the petition that the accused on their production raise "anti-national" slogans enroute to court and also indulge in "instigating" the locals, resulting in law and order problems.
"The accused within the court premises are gathering hundreds of people who intimidate and threaten the witnesses, thus a fair and impartial trial is impossible in the case," it states.
The petitioner through his counsel Advocate Asif Bhat submitted before the Court that the witnesses are feeling afraid to testify before the court on being frightened and threatened by various quarters at the behest of the accused persons and their sympathizers.
It was also set-forth by the petitioner counsel that the civilian witnesses are approaching the investigating agency with reports of harassment. However, the counsels Advocate Mushtaq Ahmad Dar and Advocate N.A Ronga representing the respondents (the accused in the case) filed two set of objections.
The counsels contended that the petition filed by the petitioner is "full of lies, fabricated facts and concocted story" regarding the allegations levelled against the respondents.
"State is seeking transfer of the case with malafide intentions. There are CCTV cameras installed all over the Valley including the Central Jail, Srinagar and other jails, so all the facts whatever have been submitted and stated in the instant transfer application should be gathered and retrieved from the CCTV footage," Counsel representing the respondents said.
It was also contented in the objections raised by the respondent counsels that the respondents were disintegrated to various jails like Udhampur, Kathua, Amphla in Jammu and some were lodged and transferred to Sub Jail, Pulwama and a few have been lodged in Central Jail, Srinagar, "making the trial of the case virtually impossible, as neither all the accused are being produced in the court for facing trial nor during and in the course of examination of the witnesses."
The counsel argued that the trial of the case is being delayed and the respondents are denied and deprived from their right of fair and speedy trial.
"It would be of great trouble and inconvenience for the respondents if the case is transferred to a far place like Jammu, almost 300 kms away from Srinagar. Advocate NA Ronga representing the respondents (accused in the case) submitted before the Court that the investigating agency has not taken steps, which were expected of it for examination of the witnesses and for taking the trial ahead.
"The witnesses were not examined due to the unwarranted conduct of the praily diary report register of petitioner is also manipulated and cannot be relied on," Ronga said.
Advocate Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, counsel for some of the respondents, stated that the SSP concerned, who has filed the instant petition, has no power to do so as he is neither the complainant nor investigation officer of the case.
"The case was registered in the Police Station, Batamallo, so the concern if any with regard to the fair trial, had to be shown by the said SHO," he said
Eralier, DSP Mohammad Ayub Pandit was lynched at Nowhatta area of Downtown during Shab-e-Qadr on 22 June 2017. After completing investigations, police filed charge sheet in court against 17 persons on 7 October 2017. It also separately filed challan against four juveniles accused in the case.
Twenty one persons including four juveniles are facing trial and despite passing of a year, only four out of 84 witnesses have been examined so far.
Out of 84 prosecution witnesses, a few have been examined before the court of fourth additional district and session judge. 17 accused are lodged in different jails while four juveniles have been granted bail by the juvenile court CJM Srinagar.