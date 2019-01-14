DSEK’s counseling cells ‘defunct’

Srinagar:
Majority of counseling cells—run by Directorate of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK), at various schools across Kashmir region were lying “defunct.”
Sources said that not much was done to educate students about the “failures” in examinations. “The authorities have failed to hold the orientation programmes for the teachers as well as for the students,” insiders in Education department said.
“In contrary, the education department is creating a wave of successful or so called super fifty (Super 50) which instills a sense of fear and inferiority among the students—who are average or below average according to educational standards,” they said.
Director, School Education Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Itoo told Rising Kashmir, “In every school at district whenever there will be a teacher-parent meeting, the important issue of counseling students is taken on priority to tackle the stressful situations like examination and social pressure,” he said.
Itoo claimed “We have already established the counseling cells for students last time when the similar issue raised and we then directed all institutions to start a counseling session there to clear the uncertainty.
Parents are also supposed to counsel their wards who press to perform as per their wish, Itoo said adding “School education department has taken an initiative to hire some professionals that will interact with the students regarding how to tackle the stress management.”