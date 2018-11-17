DSEK withdraws circular

‘Coordination Committee’s persistent efforts bore results’
JKJCCPS thanks Chairman FFC, Director School Education
Srinagar, November 16:
On the persistent intervention of Jammu and Kashmir Joint Coordination Committee of Private Schools (JKJCCPS), Chief Education Officers have withdrawn the circular asking private schools not to issue results/marks certificates/discharge certificates to the students unless the school produces approval of the fee structure for the current session issues by Fee Fixation Committee.
President JKJCCPS Showkat M Chowdhary thanked Chairman Fee Fixation Committee Justice (Retd.) Imtiyaz Hussain, Director School Education Dr. G.N. Itoo for agreeing to requests the Coordination Committee made to them time and again on modifying the circular.
Notably, President JKJCCPS Showkat M Chowdhary led delegation had met Chairman Fee Fixation Committee and also Director School Education separately and apprised them about the unjust circular issued by CEOs preventing private schools on issuing results, marks certificates/discharge certificates as a result FFC agreed to ask CEOs to withdraw the circular.
JKJCCPS said private schools are also facing many other issues which have already been intimated to the Chairman FFC and Director School Education for their redresall.
“We are thankful to both Chairman FFC and Director School Education for agreeing to our requests and we are hopeful that other issues which hamper the smooth functioning of the private schools are also addressed,” said Chowdhary.
JKJCCPS has expressed surprise at Private School Association for taking the credit of this circular withdrawal for which they have done nothing.
JKJCCPS said it is due to our persistent efforts that we apprised authorities about this circular and its implications.