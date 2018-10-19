DSEK visits school for specially-abled students in Bijbehara

Rising Kashmir NewsAnantnag, Oct 18:
Director School Education, Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo, has impressed upon the teaching fraternity to work with passion and dedication towards imparting education to the specially-abled students. "Such students deserve a special treatment and their educational, physical and psychological development must be equally prioritized in government as well as the private sector", Dr Itoo said while interacting with the students and teachers at Zaib Aapa Institute of Inclusive Education, Bijbehara, Anantnag.
The spokesperson said the DSEK applauded the teachers of the Institute for their extraordinary work with regard to education, particularly teaching life skills to more than 100 specially-abled boys and girls hailing from different districts of south Kashmir.
Impressed by the amazing and inspirational performance of teachers and unique contribution of the school, DSEK announced Rs 1 lakh for teachers and school.
Later, during his visit to Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Bijbehara, the DSEK threw open Accessible and Gender Friendly Toilets constructed in collaboration with World Vision-India and Humanity Welfare Organisation in the school premises for the convenience of specially-abled girl students of the school.
Inspecting the DEd classes of in-service teachers at DIET Anantnag, DR Itoo advised the participants to take the classes/trainings seriously and be updated with latest trends of teaching pedagogy keeping in view the academic interests of students. He asked the Principal DIET to submit a proposal through Joint Director (South) for developing Smart Training Halls to make the trainings more interesting and fruitful.
During the visit, Director School Education attended the superannuation function at HSS Dooru, accorded in honor of a dedicated teacher, Peer Mohammad Yousuf. On his role and contribution, DSEK felicitated him and praised his selfless services to the department which he contributed as a passionate teacher. Peer Yousuf is retiring on superannuation as a master at the end of this month. Before attending the event, DSEK also reviewed the ongoing work at auditorium being constructed in the premises.