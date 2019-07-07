DSEK undecided over summer vacation

July 07, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

The Department of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK) is undecided over announcing summer vacations for the schools of Kashmir region—

Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Muhmmad Younis Malik told Rising Kashmir, “As of now we have not decided anything about the summer vacation programme.”

“It depends on the weather. We will see if hot spell persists then DSEK will take call accordingly. Currently we are undecided about the vacations,” Malik said.

Meanwhile, the parents of various students of both government and private schools said that a significant increase in temperature is awful and unbearable and the government must announce the summer vacation in schools across the Valley.

One of the parents said, “My kid is studying in 6th standard and is suffering from health issues. The scorching heat waves are affecting his health badly and there are more chances of deteriorating his health if he goes to school.” “This year academic activities in all educational institutes were going smoothly and keeping in view the intensified heat, the State government needs to declare summer vacations to avoid appalling possible occurrence to the students,” he said.

Another parent said that Kashmir always remain under an intense heat wave in the month of July and the state government is yet to decide about the date of summer vacation in schools where mostly minor students are studying.

A 4th standard student of a government School said that he never wants to remain absent in the school but has skipped his classes thrice in a week to evade scorching heat.

He said that the students can’t reminisce their lessons at home a the majority of times students are feeling sleepy in the classrooms during a lecture.