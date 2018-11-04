DSEK tells Pvt schools to take parents on board for major decisions

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Nov 3:
School Education Department on Saturday said the private schools should take parents on board for the consultation of any major decision like the change in book publishers or change in school uniform.
“Private schools shall make the list of schools mandatory and also should put it in public domain by uploading it online on their websites so that the communication gap between the parents and the school authorities get resolved,” Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Ghulam Nabi Itoo said.
Itoo said this while chairing a meeting with parents of the wards studying in private schools and representatives of the private schools.
He said that an open communication channel must be made by these private schools and the frequent parent-teacher interactions must be also made mandatory so that the gap of communication be minimized.
One of the parents on the occasion said that the parents must not be forced or compelled to buy books and uniform from any particular shops, rather parents should be given freedom to buy these things from the open market.
DSEK said that private schools must focus on quality education rather than changing book publishers every year.
“Apart from issues like purchasing of uniform and books from a particular area, private schools are violating the norms of Fee Fixation Committee (FFC),” he said. Other parents also urged the DSEK to make a comprehensive policy to resolve the issues.
President of Private School Association GN Var said, “Publishers are fixing the prices of these books and it is a job of concerned department to monitor it if any stationery shopkeeper or anyone else is violating it.”
Talking about the violation of norms of the School Education Department by selling books and uniform in-house at higher prices, Var said, “We are strict in this regard and we have issued a circular for all private schools and have informed the school authorities to allow all parents to buy books and uniform from the open market.”
He said, “There must a policy and mechanisms which would be taken by the Education Department regarding these issues.”