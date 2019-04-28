About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DSEK starts Road Safety Patrol

With the purpose of inculcating traffic discipline in school children and to sensitize them about road safety, the Directorate of School Education (DSEK) Kashmir today started a Road Safety Patrol (RSP), programme here at Kothi Bagh Girls Higher Secondary School.
The programme is organized in collaboration with the Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K and Traffic Police City Srinagar.
The programme was attended by Director School Education Kashmir, SSP Traffic , JD Youth Services and Sports, Principal Kothi Bagh Girls Higher Secondary School, students and teachers and other concerned officials.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DSEK starts Road Safety Patrol

              

With the purpose of inculcating traffic discipline in school children and to sensitize them about road safety, the Directorate of School Education (DSEK) Kashmir today started a Road Safety Patrol (RSP), programme here at Kothi Bagh Girls Higher Secondary School.
The programme is organized in collaboration with the Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K and Traffic Police City Srinagar.
The programme was attended by Director School Education Kashmir, SSP Traffic , JD Youth Services and Sports, Principal Kothi Bagh Girls Higher Secondary School, students and teachers and other concerned officials.

News From Rising Kashmir

;