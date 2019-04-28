DSEK starts Road Safety Patrol

With the purpose of inculcating traffic discipline in school children and to sensitize them about road safety, the Directorate of School Education (DSEK) Kashmir today started a Road Safety Patrol (RSP), programme here at Kothi Bagh Girls Higher Secondary School.
The programme is organized in collaboration with the Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K and Traffic Police City Srinagar.
The programme was attended by Director School Education Kashmir, SSP Traffic , JD Youth Services and Sports, Principal Kothi Bagh Girls Higher Secondary School, students and teachers and other concerned officials.
