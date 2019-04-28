DSEK starts Road Safety Patrol

April 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

With the purpose of inculcating traffic discipline in school children and to sensitize them about road safety, the Directorate of School Education (DSEK) Kashmir today started a Road Safety Patrol (RSP), programme here at Kothi Bagh Girls Higher Secondary School.

The programme is organized in collaboration with the Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K and Traffic Police City Srinagar.

The programme was attended by Director School Education Kashmir, SSP Traffic , JD Youth Services and Sports, Principal Kothi Bagh Girls Higher Secondary School, students and teachers and other concerned officials.



